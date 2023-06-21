Volo Museum offers extended summer hours

Volo Museum will extend its operating hours through Labor Day weekend. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

“A visit here has become more and more of an all-day excursion,” Museum Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla said. “Many people drive quite a distance, and we wanted them to have some extra time to enjoy it.”

New features, combined with the existing collection of muscle cars, screen-used full-sized trains, vintage recreational vehicles, vintage boats, a century-old carousel, a Titanic museum and more have been deemed to take more than a day to take in. Museum officials hope the extra hour or two will give visitors a better chance to absorb as much as possible at a less hectic pace.

Museum admission is $22.95 per adult, $20.95 per senior or military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children ages 4 and younger. Separate admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $15.95 each, also free for children 4 and younger. Combo passes for both attractions cost $34.95 for an adult or $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12, and are good for two consecutive days. Members are admitted free.

Admission to the new Titanic Museum is $19.95 and $14.95 in combination with any other ticket or for members. For details, visit volofun.com, find Volo Museum on social media or call 815-385-3644.