June 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Volo Museum offers extended summer hours

By Shaw Local News Network
Volo Museum will extend its operating hours through Labor Day weekend. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

“A visit here has become more and more of an all-day excursion,” Museum Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla said. “Many people drive quite a distance, and we wanted them to have some extra time to enjoy it.”

New features, combined with the existing collection of muscle cars, screen-used full-sized trains, vintage recreational vehicles, vintage boats, a century-old carousel, a Titanic museum and more have been deemed to take more than a day to take in. Museum officials hope the extra hour or two will give visitors a better chance to absorb as much as possible at a less hectic pace.

Museum admission is $22.95 per adult, $20.95 per senior or military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children ages 4 and younger. Separate admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $15.95 each, also free for children 4 and younger. Combo passes for both attractions cost $34.95 for an adult or $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12, and are good for two consecutive days. Members are admitted free.

Admission to the new Titanic Museum is $19.95 and $14.95 in combination with any other ticket or for members. For details, visit volofun.com, find Volo Museum on social media or call 815-385-3644.