Local students finish spring 2023 term with honors

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Spring 2023 semester:

Marlee Anderson of Cary

Riley MacKenzie of Crystal Lake

Dylan Randazzo of Algonquin

The College of St. Scholastica has announced its Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 term. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

Nolan Carlson of McHenry

Hofstra University has released its Provost’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Claire Helfman of Woodstock

Central College has announced its Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Nathan Rosas of Harvard

Wartburg College has announced its Winter/May Term Dean’s List. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Jason Splitt of Fox River Grove

Nathan Splitt of Fox River Grove

The University of Central Arkansas has released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 term. Eligibility on the Dean’s List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.

Sheridan Milewski of Johnsburg

Sampson College has announced its Dean’s LIst for the Spring 2023 term. Eligibility on the Dean’s List requires a grade point average between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.

Jessica Cruz, Lake in the Hills

Missouri State University has announced its Dean’s List for the spring semester. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.00 scale.

Rachel Miller of Richmond

Alyssa Stanek of Lake in the Hills

The Milwaukee School of Engineering has announced its Spring Quarter 2023 Dean’s List. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors”.