Bridge construction closes roads in Johnsburg and McHenry

Bridge construction is underway in Johnsburg and McHenry and has created road closures on Johnsburg Road and Dartmoor Drive.

The Johnsburg Road bridge continues construction after starting last week. The bridge goes over Dutch Creek and is closed off from Route 31 to North Chapel Hill Road. Detours direct drivers to use Route 120.

It’s a ‘keep calm and carry on’ kind of a thing,” — Chris Grask, McHenry County Division of Transportation

The deteriorating bridge deck beams will be completely replaced by Lorig Construction. The six-week long closure started on June 12 and expects to be completed by the last week of July, said Chris Grask of the McHenry County Division of Transportation.

Using nearby neighborhood roads as a detour is not allowed, and those roads will only be open to local traffic.

“Just follow the posted detour and by the end of July it will be done with,” Grask said.

The project is estimated to cost more than $1 million. Supplies were purchased last year for just under $500,000, Grask said.

Grask said the department strategically planned for the construction over the summer to avoid disrupting students from traveling to and from school.

“I love the progress that I have been able to see,” Grask said. “I’m just excited to see how it turns out.”

The Boone Creek Bridge in McHenry started its maintenance construction this week and will be closed until Friday, June 30.

The bridge, also named Dartmoor Drive, is located between the Fox Ridge and Boone Creek subdivisions in McHenry. Detours direct drivers to use Bull Valley Road to get over the creek from Curran Road to Crystal Lake Road. The construction includes resurfacing of the road.

The 14-day closure will periodically include sidewalks along the bridge, the McHenry Public Works Department said. All sidewalks will be open during evenings and weekends.

