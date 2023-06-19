MCC instructor wins ICCTA Faculty Member of the Year

McHenry County College earth science instructor Kate Kramer has been awarded the Illinois Community College Trustees Association 2023 Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member Award.

The award recognizes the high achievement of Illinois full-time community college instructors.

Earlier in the year, Kramer received the MCC Faculty of the Year award, which made her one of 30 nominees for the statewide ICCTA award. She was presented the award at the ICCTA banquet on June 2 in Normal.

Kramer has taught earth science at MCC since 2009. She has an undergraduate degree in hydrogeology from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and a master’s degree in glacial geology from Indiana University.

She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in education for sustainability at University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.