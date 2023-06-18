MCC, U of I extension master gardeners to host annual garden walk

McHenry County College and the University of Illinois McHenry County Extension master gardeners invite the public to Garden Walk 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8 at the outdoor demonstration garden at MCC.

Attendees of this annual event will experience some of the most unique and creative gardens across Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Harvard and McHenry.

Guests are invited to tour all gardens at their own pace. Master gardeners will be on-site at each garden to answer questions and offer educational materials.

Advance tickets are available for $15 through June 29 by visiting www.mchenry.edu/gardenwalk. Tickets also can be bought the day of the event for $20 at the demonstration garden’s parking lot C. Proceeds will help support the educational missions of MCC and the extension program.

The event will be held in rain or shine. No pets are allowed. For information about the garden walk, visit www.mchenry.edu/gardenwalk, email conferencecenter@mchenry.edu or call 815-479-7570.