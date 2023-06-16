McHenry County Department of Health: Operation Dropbox is a success once again

The McHenry County Department of Health and its participating partners collected more than 2 tons of supplies for local veterans and their families during Operation Dropbox in May.

Operation Dropbox yielded 5,466 pounds of donated goods from 28 dropboxes placed at participating locations throughout McHenry County. On June 7, the donated items were officially delivered to Veterans Path to Hope, a Crystal Lake-based veterans charity that also runs the New Horizons Transitional Living Program in Hebron.

Now in its fourth year, the Operation Dropbox campaign has steadily grown year to year. In 2022, the donations collected helped support more than 3,000 McHenry County veterans and their families.

To learn more about Veterans Path to Hope, visit www.veteranspathtohope.org.