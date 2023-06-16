Algonquin residents protest against patio development at local bar

Algonquin’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied the request from Iron Horse Bar and Grill to build an outside patio after multiple residents complained about excessive noise.

The bar, 3965 W. Algonquin Road, is adjacent to the Prestwicke subdivision. The patio would sit west of the bar. An alley sits behind the bar and the proposed patio which directly borders homeowners’ backyards.

Iron Horse Bar owner Joseph Condo presented the request to the Algonquin Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. He said he planned for the 570-square-foot patio to have eight to 10 tables that could seat about 40 people outside. There would be one speaker that would play music at a “low volume,” Condo said, who also owns the Thirsty Whale Bar in Algonquin.

Four homeowners that live by the bar spoke at the meeting and shared concerns that the patio would increase noise, which they said is already an existing problem.

Neighboring resident Brett Kuster said that his home is about 25 feet away from the bar. He said that the alley amplifies noises and he can hear doors slamming, talking, arguing and motorcycles starting.

“This goes on until 12 to 1:00 in the morning on a fairly regular basis,” Kuster said. “With adding 40 more people outdoors with music, it’s going to be horrendous for residents.”

The patio would also include a small beer garden with plants and flowers. It would close at 10 p.m. The indoor portion of the bar stays open until 1 a.m. and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Patrick Knapp, senior planner for the village of Algonquin, suggested approval for the patio as long as extra 6-foot evergreen trees were added along with a cedar fence to the south that would act as sound-barriers.

Leslie Kuster said she had to get her home reinsulated to block the noise and can’t open her windows to her bedroom at night because it directly faces the bar.

“It’s not right to do that to your residents. To pay an outrageous amount of taxes only to have a bar in your backyard,” Leslie said.

Multiple homeowners said they are worried that the added noise from the patio would affect property values and make selling difficult.

Residents said they would be open to the patio if it was in front of the bar facing Algonquin Road. It is against Planned Unit Developments code to have it in front, Knapp said.

“This is not my ideal position to put this patio,” Condo said.

Although the Algonquin Planning and Zoning Commission denied the request, Condo can present the patio proposal at the Committee of the Whole meeting on July 11. The Village Board ultimately makes the final decision and can overturn a denial recommendation.