Richmond motorcycle crash victim, 66-year-old Johnsburg man, remains in critical condition

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has provided more information about the person seriously injured Friday in a motorcycle crash near Richmond, identifying him as a 66-year-old Johnsburg man who remains in critical condition.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was first taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry and later flown by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, authorities said Monday.

Alcohol is believed a factor in the crash, police said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Wonder Lake, Hebron and Richmond Township fire protection districts were called just before 5 p.m. Friday to the 7900 block of Tryon Grove Road for a traffic crash involving a single motorcycle, according to a release Friday from the Richmond Township Fire Protection District.

A preliminary investigation indicates that man was driving a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Tryon Grove Road when, for unknown reasons, the rider failed to navigate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle left the roadway and into the east shoulder where the driver lost control and crashed, according to the sheriff department’s release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash, according to the sheriff’s release.