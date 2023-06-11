Richardson Adventure Farm’s Craft Beer Fest planned for June 24

Residents aged 21 years and older are invited to the Craft Beer Adventure Festival from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove.

Tickets are $45 for general admission, including a 5-ounce sampling mug good for unlimited tastings, or $15 for designated drivers, a ticket that includes a special wristband and two free soft drinks. VIP tickets also are available at $65, allowing guests to arrive an hour early at 2 p.m., receive preferred parking, first dibs on available beer and a voucher good for $10 off an event T-shirt.

Live music by the Steve Gritman Band begins at 3 p.m. The festival will also include giant Jenga, pedal kart racing, bags, a jumping pillow, a 50-foot climbing tower and a 150-foot slide.

Food trucks will serve hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken strips, tacos, burritos and more. The Richardson Farm crew will also cook up its signature apple cider cinnamon donuts from 2:30 until 6 p.m.

Breweries lined up for the festival include 9th Hour, Black Lung, Crystal Lake, Harbor, Kishwaukee, Ravinia, Tighthead, Unbeaten Path, Holzlager, Shortfuse and Two Brothers brewing. Samuel Adams, Perfect Brewing Supply, Rush Creek Distilling, Sew Hop’d Brewery and The Finnish Long Drink will also be represented.

For those who prefer wine, Prairie State wines will be on hand. Domestic beers and hard seltzers, as well as soft drinks, will be available.

For tickets and information, visit rsgarotaryevents.com or search events at richardsonfarm.com.