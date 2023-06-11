McHenry County College offers series of summer planetarium shows

McHenry County College invites the community to explore the mysteries of the universe with a series of upcoming shows in its planetarium this summer.

“Dinosaurs of Antarctica” will be shown from 7:30 to 8:30 on Friday, June 16, 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, and 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Attendees will journey to the south polar landscapes of Antarctica hundreds of millions of years ago to roam the primitive forest and thick swamps with bizarre dinosaurs and colossal amphibians.

Explore “Our Violent Planet” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, with an up-close look into the phenomenon of earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis, earth, geology and continental drift.

The following day, from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 15, watch “Perfect Little Planet,” a presentation designed for children that invites viewers to imagine the ultimate space vacation and discover the solar system through a different set of eyes. The presentation will take the audience over the surface of Pluto, the rings of Saturn, the lightning storms of Jupiter and more.

Enjoy “Worlds of Curiosity” from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 26, to answer questions about how our lives would be different on other planets, describe other planets that could exist and discuss strange worlds that astronomers have discovered beyond the solar system.

All shows are designed for children and families.

Each show is open to the public and costs $10 per person. Space is limited to 45 people per show. Reservations are required and can be made at www.mchenry.edu/planetarium.