Treasurer’s Office will open June 10 before first tax installment due

The McHenry County Treasurer’s Office will be open the Saturday before the first property tax installment is due, in order to offer county residents more time and convenience to pay.

The office, located at 2100 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10 – two days before the Monday, June 12 due date for the first installment. People can pay in the lobby in person, or pay through one of the office’s four drive-thru lanes.

The Treasurer’s Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Taxpayers can pay their property taxes online by visiting https://treasurer.mchenrycountyil.gov and selecting E-Check. The Treasurer’s Office has waived fees for paying by electronic check. Unlike paying with a credit or debit card, which comes with processing and convenience fees, paying by E-Check comes with no additional cost.

Property owners can also pay E-Check by phone. To do so, call 877-690-3729 and enter jurisdiction code 2301 at the prompt. When paying via E-Check, write down the payment confirmation code for your records. Property taxes can also be paid by mail (do not send cash), or at many participating local banks.

For more information, call the Treasurer’s Office at 815-334-4260, or email treasurer@mchenrycountyil.gov.