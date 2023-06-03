Resume McHenry County rebrands to McH Thrive

Starting with the official end of the state and federal COVID-19 states of emergency, the Resume McHenry County e-newsletter and brand has been rechristened McH Thrive.

County Board Chair Mike Buehler officially announced the rebranding at the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting in May. The weekly newsletter was created through a partnership among county government, the McHenry County Economic Development Corp. and Naturally McHenry County to help businesses, workers and families find available resources. Its first issue went out weeks after the governor’s stay-at-home order on March 21, 2020.

The first edition of the rebranded newsletter, which goes out every Tuesday afternoon, will be emailed May 16.

Each edition of McH Thrive contains six bite-sized articles pertaining to issues such as business and manufacturing, workforce development and job training, grant opportunities, local government news and other important topics. Every edition also includes a story on an upcoming event to continue to support McHenry County’s tourism and venue sector.

Subscribe to McH Thrive, as well as McHenry County Government’s monthly e-newsletter, by visiting mchenrycountyil.gov/social and clicking the buttons on the top of the page. The page also contains links to follow McHenry County Government on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.