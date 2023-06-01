McHenry Historical Society Museum to celebrate 60th anniversary

McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will celebrate its 60th anniversary and launch the 2023 season with a live celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at 6422 Main St. in Union.

Visitors can enjoy live music from Johnny and the Madmen, barbecue from Kissed by Fire, ice cream from Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard and samples from local craft breweries Crystal Lake Brewing, MobCraft Brewery and Taproom, Sew Hop’d Brewery of Huntley, Scorched Earth Brewing Company and Spirit Water Brewery, Distillery and Taproom.

There also will be opportunities to purchase raffle tickets for a special 60th anniversary quilt and a 60-40 raffle.

The museum will unveil five new museum exhibits during the event: “60 Years, 60 Objects: Stories from McHenry County,” “You Auto be in McHenry County,” “McHenry County Enlists: The Great War, 1914-1918,″ “Strike up the Band” and “Bootleggers & Speakeasies: Prohibition in McHenry County.”

Museum admission is free and open to the public. Historical society members are encouraged to bring a friend and be entered into a prize drawing. Drink tickets will be sold for $3 each or four for $10. ID is required.