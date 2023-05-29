American Community Bank and Trust chairman announces retirement

American Community Bank and Trust has announced the retirement of Chuck Ruth as its Chairman of the Board. As principal organizer of the bank in 1999, Chuck has provided more than 23 years of outstanding leadership to ACBT bankers and the board of directors.

Roth is the owner of Alliance Contractors, Inc., a Woodstock road and bridge construction company he established in 1977. His leadership has also guided the growth of a multitude of McHenry County organizations over the years. He has been appointed Chairman Emeritus by American Community Bank & Trust Board of Directors. The Chairman position will be assumed by Jim Wright, recent Vice-Chairman of the Board and Director since 2004.