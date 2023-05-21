Harvard Fire responded twice this week to fires on White Oaks Road

A horse trailer next to a barn that burned down Tuesday was found fully involved when firefighters were called back to the site Saturday, a Harvard Fire Protect District official said.
Firefighters were called to the 9200 block of White Oaks Road at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Battalion Chief Bryan Pierce said.
The horse trailer fire was under control in about five minutes but firefighters remained on site to put out hot spots, Pierce said.
The barn, which was a total loss following the earlier fire, was no longer smoldering, Pierce said.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire and is investigating, he said.