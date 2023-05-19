Photos: Huntley officer on a Rooftop fundraiser and doughnut-eating contest

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9

Huntley Police Department Deputy Chief Amy Willams and Police Chief Robert Porter on the roof of the Dunkin’ at 12090 Princeton Drive in Huntley, during the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser on Friday, May 19, 2023. Huntley Police Department officers, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois, took to the roofs and ground around both Huntley Dunkin’ locations before finishing the day with the seventh annual doughnut-eating contest that was won by Matthew Ganek of the Huntley Police Department. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )