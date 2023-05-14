Senior Care Volunteer Network announces new board member

Crystal Lake-based Senior Care Volunteer Network of McHenry County has announced that Betsy Malpica is its newest board member.

Malpica has been volunteering in the SVCN office and serving on various committees for the past year, according to a news release.

She serves as senior director of community impact and marketing for Wasson Enterprise, a family investment office, leading its social impact initiatives. Before her work there, she worked at GEMS World Academy Chicago.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation, park and tourism administration from Western Illinois University and holds a certificate in meeting conservation and exposition management from Roosevelt University.