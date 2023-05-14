Pavin: Growing herbs add flavor and health benefits to spring meals

As the weather starts to warm up, I get excited about all the delicious meals that spring brings.

To take my cooking to the next level, I always remember my 91-year-old grandmother’s advice on herbs: they’re nature’s pharmacy. So spring is the perfect time to start growing your herb garden for flavor and longevity.

Herbs are easy and affordable to grow and can be planted in pots, flower beds, or garden beds. Growing them on your kitchen windowsill makes them even more accessible.

Not only do herbs add flavor to your recipes, but they’re also packed with therapeutic health benefits. Whether you’re a novice or master gardener, some of the easiest herbs to grow are chive, basil, mint, parsley and rosemary.

Head to your local garden center and pick up some garden soil, small pots and starter plants. Your herbs can go on a sunny kitchen window for easy cooking access. They’ll fill your kitchen with delightful colors and aromas as they grow. Then, after the last frost, plant them outside in your garden or patio pots.

Speaking of specific herbs, chives are a great place to start. They’re a perennial herb and the first to appear in the garden come spring. Even though they’re in the onion and garlic family, their flavor is milder than both. Chives have a pungent taste. Chop up and use on meats, baked potatoes, salads and even swirled into butter or baked into bread. They’re also rich in vitamins A and C and have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Chives: Allium schoenoprasum (JoAnne Pavin)

My favorite is basil, an annual herb that’s easy to cultivate and has a distinct aroma. Its sweet and intense flavor makes it a great addition to salads, pesto, soups and sauces. Try using it on top of fresh tomato and buffalo mozzarella in a traditional caprese salad. Basil is also rich in phytochemicals and has therapeutic benefits, such as soothing stomach inflammation and aiding digestion.

Mint is another easy-to-grow perennial herb that can be used in many ways. It has a sweet flavor with a cool aftertaste, making it a refreshing addition to summer beverages. Blending into homemade vanilla ice cream is a real treat. Plus, it’s a natural digestive aid to the heavy meat consumption of summer barbecues. Other benefits include calming and relieving muscle tension and not to mention cooling pesky mosquito bites.

Italian parsley is an annual robust herb used in various Italian dishes, such as pestos, purées, soups and pasta sauces. It’s also good for digestion, reduces gas and bloating, and is known to remedy bad breath.

Flat Italian Parsley: Petroselinum neapolitanum (JoAnne Pavin)

Lastly, rosemary is a strong, fragrant annual herb from the mint family. When it comes to cooking, it’s important to use rosemary sparingly, as its strong taste and aroma can overpower the dish. Nevertheless, it is a popular ingredient in sweet and savory dishes, especially with lamb and other roasted meats. Additionally, it is often used to add depth of flavor to soups and vegetables.

It has been used internally for its anti-inflammatory properties and as a treatment of fatigue and headaches. It is also an excellent circulatory stimulant.

Rosemary: Salvia rosmarinus (JoAnne Pavin)

As the season progresses, get creative with your herbs. For example, try infusing water with mint or basil for a refreshing summer drink or olive oil infused with rosemary and thyme for a tasty dipping sauce.

When the season ends, harvest and dry your herbs for use in winter recipes. You’ll be glad you invested the time and money in your herb garden for its convenience, flavor and therapeutic health benefits. As I cook with my fresh herbs, I can’t help but think of my grandmother’s wisdom. Indeed, herbs are nature’s pharmacy.

Basil pesto recipe

Pick bunches of fresh basil from the garden or purchase from a farmers market. Store the basil in vases of water on the counter until used. Don’t put basil in the fridge; it will wilt and turn black.

2-3 cups of fresh washed basil leaves, no stems

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino Romano cheese (about 2 ounces)

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup pine nuts or walnuts

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

1/2 of juiced fresh organic lemon

Use a food processor to blend to preferred consistency.

Store in mason jar and add a teaspoon of olive oil to the top. You can freeze or store in fridge for up to 2 weeks (lemon and salt preserve the freshness).

Serve with crispy bread, mix with pasta, or add to a charcuterie tray.

Basil Pesto (JoAnne Pavin)

• Integrative Wellness expert JoAnne Pavin has over two decades of experience in stress management, holistic health, nutrition and alternative medicine. She is a speaker, certified Functional Health and Mindset Coach and author of a quarterly publication, The Meal. For information, visit www.themeal.net.