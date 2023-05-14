One person treated after fire in Lakewood causes damage to vehicle, garage, house

A fire in Lakewood Saturday night caused damage to a house, garage and a vehicle, and resulted in one person needing treatment at the scene, officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department was called to a fire at about 8:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Brighton Lane, according to a news release Saturday from the department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials had arrived after the Lakewood Police Department, who came to the scene for a vehicle fire in the home’s driveway next to the garage, according to the release. Police used a fire extinguisher and the house’s garden hose to stop the main fire, with the fire rescue department finishing the job with a fire hose.

All the home’s residents left the house before fire crews arrived. One person was treated and released at the scene, according to the release. No fire fighters were injured.

The vehicle at the house sustained fire and smoke damage, while the garage suffered heat, smoke and water damage, according to the release. The house fire was contained to the outside and did not get inside the house. Total damages are estimated at about $30,000.

Several other fire departments assisted Crystal Lake with the fire, according to the release.