Clean energy incentives to headline next McHenry County Talk and Tour event

The next McHenry County Talk and Tour event will cover how to use federal and state programs to fund energy-efficient and clean-energy improvements, the county’s Planning and Development Department said in a news release.

The presentation, titled “State and Federal Incentives for Clean Energy,” will take place 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Stage Left Café, 125 W. Van Buren St. in Woodstock.

It is the second presentation of 2023 for the Talk and Tour series, co-hosted by the McHenry County Planning and Development Department and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County.

With the passage of the Illinois Clean Energy Jobs Act and the federal Inflation Reduction Act, many opportunities and incentives are available for homes, businesses, and government facilities to improve their energy efficiency and reduce their utility costs, according to the release.

Presenters will include Maria Minic, solar programs administrator for the Citizens Utility Board, who will discuss opportunities for governments and businesses, and Mike Zanillo, community outreach coordinator for the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, who will discuss opportunities for homeowners.

After the presentations, attendees will go on a virtual tour of the geothermal heat pump system recently installed as part of the Old Courthouse restoration project on the historic Woodstock Square.

The event is free, but attendees must register in advance at tinyurl.com/BMPTourSignup. For information, email, McHenry County Water Resources Specialist Scott Kuykendall at SHKuykendall@mchenrycountyil.gov or call 815-334-2863.