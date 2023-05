Algonquin Garden Club’s annual plant sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St. in Algonquin.

Residents are invited to come get an early start on their garden by selecting from a wide variety of annuals and find perennials that will return every year to bring color to their yard.

Funds raised will be used to maintain local community gardens and support local ecological projects.

For information, visit algonquingardenclub.org.