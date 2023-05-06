McHenry County Mental Health Board seeks input at town hall

McHenry County Mental Health Board invites community members to discuss mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual disability-related services and needs in the community at a town hall meeting.

The event will take place 5 p.m. Thursday at its office at 620 Dakota St. in Crystal Lake.

McHenry County supports programs and resources, including the free McHELP app for 24/7 access to licensed professionals, the 988 Crisis Line and more than 80 other programs, according to a news release.

More people in the U.S. are dying from suicide, drug overdose, alcohol poisoning and alcoholic liver disease than any other time in recorded history, according to the Centers for Disease Control. These are categorized as “deaths of despair.”

McHenry County’s deaths of despair in 2022 included 43 suicides and 39 overdoses. The Mental Health Board and its network of providers continues to focus on preventing these deaths.

Feedback from McHenry County residents is an important part of the Mental Health Board planning process and development of plans for future service needs, the board said in the release.

Sign language and Spanish interpreters can be made available with 48-hour notice. The public may also submit written testimony in advance, at the meeting or via email to informationrequest@mc708.org.

For information, contact the Mental Health Board at 815-455-2828.