Geocaching package closed road north of Harvard for hours: police

A road north of Harvard was closed for 2½ hours Wednesday while officers from McHenry County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious package, later found to be a geocaching item, officials said.
Officers responded to the 19700 block of Oak Grove Road, between Route 14 and Reese Road, before 2 p.m. for a suspicious package, according to Sgt. Eric Ellis. A ComEd crew working in the area found a package near a guardrail and due to its appearance, the Kane County Bomb Squad also responded to inspect it, Ellis wrote in an mail.
“It was determined not to be an explosive device and believed to be an item related to geocaching,” Ellis wrote.
Geocaching is an outdoor activity where participants use GPS to both hide and find containers. Notebooks to confirm a person has located a cache are often left inside the container.
No arrests were made, Ellis said.