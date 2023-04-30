Harvard announces new city department heads, replacing retiring staff

Harvard welcomed two new department heads into its fold, bringing in a new public works superintendent and community development director.
They join Harvard City Administrator Lou Leone, who in December replaced long-time administrator David Nelson, in filling the top jobs in three city departments.
The new hires were approved by the city council by unanimous votes on April 25, said Harvard City Administrator Lou Leone.
Public Works Superintendent Rob Lanz was previously the Marengo public works director. Before that, he “worked his way up from maintenance worker to streets and fleet superintendent” in Woodstock, according to a news release.
Lanz replaces Jim Kruckenberg, who is set to retiring following a 28-year career at Harvard public works, including the last 16 as director.
Lanz comes to the position following a successful 1% sales tax referendum, approved by Harvard voters during the April 4 elections, designed to improve residential roads in the city.
“Lanz will have the opportunity to modernize the department and help improve the roadway conditions,” according to the release.
Donovan Day was named the new community development director, replacing Steve Santeler, why retired in July.
Day served previously as the community and economic development director previously in both Woodstock and Fox Lake.
Part of Day’s new duties will be economic development. “Donovan has a lot of economic development experience,” Leone said in an interview. “Economic development will fold back into the community development department,” where it had been in the past, Leone said.
The two new hires “completes the open positions left after the recent retirements in ... city administrator, community development director and the public works director,” according to the release.