American Legion, Galvanized Iron present Femmes of Rock at The Vixen

Honoring women in the military, Crystal Lake American Legion Post 171 and Galvanized Iron will present Femmes of Rock at The Vixen in McHenry at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Femmes of Rock, starring Bella Electric Strings, features the music of Queen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Metallica and The Who, among others.

Led by violinist and arranger Nina DiGregoria, Femmes of Rock brings with unique arrangements, beauty and charm to its performances, according to a news release.

The evening highlight will be a one-of-a-kind performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” while images of some of the area’s female veterans will be displayed on the screen.

The William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171 began a focus on female veterans and active military in the past year. The rock show at The Vixen, 1208 Green St. in McHenry is a good fit for the Legion in its efforts to address post-traumatic stress disorder and raise suicide awareness.

More information can be found at legioncrystallake171.org.