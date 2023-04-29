My Sister’s Dress raises $10K for MCC scholarship, Home of the Sparrow

The Friends of McHenry County College Foundation teamed up with the nonprofit My Sister’s Dress in February to raise funds for scholarships and make prom dresses more affordable for students.

More than 1,000 dresses were donated for the organization’s first sale after the pandemic, according to a news release. They were priced at $25 each.

The sale, which happened Feb. 25 at McHenry County College, raised more than $10,000. The proceeds were split between Home of the Sparrow and the Education to Empowerment women’s scholarship and mentoring program presented by the Friends of MCC Foundation.

Home of the Sparrow is a McHenry-based organization that helps homeless women and children, and Education to Empowerment provides $10,000 in funding for each scholarship recipient, which can be applied toward tuition, books and fees for a recipient’s last year at MCC and first year at an accredited four-year institution.