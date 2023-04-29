Fisher Outreach starts garden project for older adults

A Crystal Lake nonprofit established a new program this spring that creates personalized container gardens for older adults who have a low income or are veterans.

Fisher Outreach Group Inc.’s Adopt-A-Grandparent Garden Program will provide fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers to participants weekly, according to a news release.

Fisher is now seeking participants for the program. A $25 sponsorship covers the cost of the custom-made container garden and weekly deliveries of fresh items.

Donations can be made to the program via Zelle to fisheroutreachgroup@yahoo.com; through the GoFundMe page at bit.ly/FisherGardenProgram; or via mail to 8600 Route 14, Suite 106A, Crystal Lake, IL 60012.