April 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Fisher Outreach starts garden project for older adults

Crystal Lake group will provide custom-made container gardens

By Shaw Local News Network
Jacci Richards, founder of the all-volunteer nonprofit Fisher Outreach Group Inc., talks to residents during a Thanksgiving dinner in November at Gable Point Senior Housing in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

A Crystal Lake nonprofit established a new program this spring that creates personalized container gardens for older adults who have a low income or are veterans.

Fisher Outreach Group Inc.’s Adopt-A-Grandparent Garden Program will provide fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers to participants weekly, according to a news release.

Fisher is now seeking participants for the program. A $25 sponsorship covers the cost of the custom-made container garden and weekly deliveries of fresh items.

Donations can be made to the program via Zelle to fisheroutreachgroup@yahoo.com; through the GoFundMe page at bit.ly/FisherGardenProgram; or via mail to 8600 Route 14, Suite 106A, Crystal Lake, IL 60012.