Land Conservancy of McHenry County to host vernal pool hike

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will hold a vernal pool hike from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Harvard.

Participants will explore vernal pools, which are temporary bodies of water that house species like frogs, fairy shrimp and toads. Individuals and families are welcome to attend.

Vernal pools are a wetland habitat that reach their maximum depth in spring. Guests will be able to see the different species in the pool and learn more about them. Participants are encouraged to dress to get muddy and dirty.

The hike takes place on the property of a private residence in Harvard and is $5 per adult. Children are free.

Participants will receive the address upon registration at conservemc.org/vernal-pool-hike-2/ or by calling 815-337-9502.