GiGi’s Playhouse in McHenry joins Cary-Grove Chamber

GiGi’s Playhouse in McHenry held a ribbon-cutting in February to mark its joining the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

GiGi’s Playhouse provides programs and services to more than 50 families impacted by Down syndrome at its location at 5404 W. Elm St., Suite A in McHenry. Everything offered is free, including prenatal diagnosis, career skill training, one-on-one tutoring, literacy, and fitness programs.

Since it receives no government funding and runs solely on grants and donations, GiGi’s is always looking for volunteers to help out with its programs.

GiGi’s Playhouse has more than 55 playhouses nationwide.

GiGi’s also organizes large events, such as its Be-YOU-tiful Fashion Show recently held on April 16 at Boulder Ridge Country Club, 350 Boulder Drive in Lake in the Hills.

For information, go to gigisplayhouse.org/mchenry, email mchenry@playhouse.org or call 815-385- 7529.