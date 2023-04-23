Friends of Moraine Hills State Park offers two $1,000 scholarships

Friends of Moraine Hills State Park is offering two $1,000 scholarships to students entering college who will be pursuing a career directly related to preserving and protecting the environment.

Eligible students must reside in Lake, McHenry or Kane County, attend a high school in one of these counties and plan to attend an accredited college or university.

Applications for the fall 2023 school year are due by April 30.

Friends of Moraine Hills State Park is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting awareness to the natural heritage of Moraine Hills State Park.

Application packets are available at friendsofmorainehillsstatepark.org.