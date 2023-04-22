McHenry County Salvation Army Center to host 30th anniversary celebration

The Salvation Army of McHenry County Corps Community Center is turning 30 on April 25 and the community is invited to take part in the celebration.

The event, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. at 290 W. Crystal Lake Ave. in Crystal Lake, will feature exhibits on Salvation Army history, followed by a presentation on the organization’s services and its impact on the community.

The Salvation Army first arrived in McHenry County in 1991 and the Corps Community Center was dedicated in 1993.

The event will also feature a traveling exhibit from The Salvation Army Museum highlighting The Salvation Army’s service during World War I and the history of the iconic Salvation Army Red Kettles. Visitors can try donuts using the original recipe made by the Lassies who fed soldiers during the war beginning in 1917.