April 22, 2023
American Legion McHenry Post 491 to hold National Legion Family Day

The combined color guard from McHenry American Legion Post 491 and McHenry VFW Post 4600 start the parade along Main Street during the McHenry Fiesta Days Parade on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in downtown McHenry. The festival ran from July 7-17. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local

This Northwest Herald file photo shows the combined color guard from McHenry American Legion Post 491 and McHenry VFW Post 4600 in the McHenry Fiesta Days Parade in July 2022 in downtown McHenry. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

American Legion McHenry Post 491 will hold National American Legion Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St.

The post will welcome the community to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of Legionnaires, Sons of The American Legion members, Legion Riders and American Legion Auxiliary, as well as bring awareness to the organization’s “Be the One” initiative to reduce the rate of veteran suicide.

The number of veterans who die by suicide every day is estimated at between 17 and 22, according to a news release from the post. The American Legion has elevated the “Be the One” initiative to be its top priority, empowering veterans, service members and their family members and civilians to act appropriately when a veteran may be at risk.

This event intends to bring more awareness to the problem while providing resources to those who may be able to help save the life of a veteran.

The event will include activities for the entire family, including food trucks, face painting, balloon animals, fire trucks and a bounce house.

For details on the Be the One campaign, go to betheone.org.