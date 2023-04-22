American Legion McHenry Post 491 to hold National Legion Family Day

American Legion McHenry Post 491 will hold National American Legion Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St.

The post will welcome the community to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of Legionnaires, Sons of The American Legion members, Legion Riders and American Legion Auxiliary, as well as bring awareness to the organization’s “Be the One” initiative to reduce the rate of veteran suicide.

The number of veterans who die by suicide every day is estimated at between 17 and 22, according to a news release from the post. The American Legion has elevated the “Be the One” initiative to be its top priority, empowering veterans, service members and their family members and civilians to act appropriately when a veteran may be at risk.

This event intends to bring more awareness to the problem while providing resources to those who may be able to help save the life of a veteran.

The event will include activities for the entire family, including food trucks, face painting, balloon animals, fire trucks and a bounce house.

For details on the Be the One campaign, go to betheone.org.