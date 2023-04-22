Alexander Leigh Center for Autism joins Cary-Grove Chamber

The Alexander Leigh Center for Autism hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its 4100 Veterans Parkway location in McHenry on March 15 to mark its joining of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 2004, the Alexander Leigh Center for Autism in McHenry is an Illinois State Board of Education approved, year-round, therapeutic day school serving those ages of 3 to 22 with autism spectrum disorder, other health impairment, multiple disabilities, developmental delay and/or intellectual disabilities.

It was founded by Kelly Weaver and Dorie Hoevel, best friends and mothers of children with autism, who saw a need for more individualized support for autistic children.

The center caters to those individual needs and offer one-to-one support to students.

To learn more about Alexander Leigh Center for Autism, go to alcacenter.org or call 815-344-2522.