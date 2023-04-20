The Land Conservancy to hold annual celebration Sunday

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host its annual celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the McHenry Country Club, 820 N. John St. in McHenry.

The event is an opportunity for people with an interest in conservation to gather and learn more about the work TLC and its many volunteers have accomplished over the past year, according to a news release.

The afternoon begins with socializing and a silent auction at 2 p.m. A high tea, including sandwiches, salads and desserts, will be served at 2:30 p.m. Kerry Leigh and the staff of the Natural Land Institute in Rockford will then be presented with the Conservation Champion Award for their passionate advocacy on behalf of Bell Bowl Prairie at the Rockford International Airport.

A buckthorn replacement kit, valued at $800, will be raffled off. It includes native shrubs that will be planted on the winner’s property by Davey Tree Co. along flats of native plants.

The silent auction includes a variety of items, including a Stihl chainsaw package, event tickets, local experiences, and Mother’s Day gift baskets.

Tickets are $50 for TLC members and $70 for nonmembers. The nonmember price includes a one-year membership to TLC.

A sponsor table of 10 is $750 and includes two bottles of wine (one red, one white), as well as recognition at the event, in the event program and on the TLC Annual Celebration webpage.

For more information, go to conservemc.org/annual-celebration.