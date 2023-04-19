Earth Day party planned at Prairieview Education Center in Crystal Lake

McHenry County Conservation District will host an Earth Day celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road in Crystal Lake.

Visitors can explore earth-friendly activities and stations – whether it be creating a reusable tote bag, planting seeds or tagging along for a guided hike.

For those looking to relax, bring a blanket and a lunch for a picnic with views of the prairie.

This is a free event for all ages with no registration required.

The even is co-sponsored by the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County.