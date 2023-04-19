April 19, 2023
Earth Day party planned at Prairieview Education Center in Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network
Andy Talley, an education program coordinator for the McHenry County Conservation District, leads a nature hike at an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 26, 2014, at Prairieview Education Center in Crystal Lake.

McHenry County Conservation District will host an Earth Day celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road in Crystal Lake.

Visitors can explore earth-friendly activities and stations – whether it be creating a reusable tote bag, planting seeds or tagging along for a guided hike.

For those looking to relax, bring a blanket and a lunch for a picnic with views of the prairie.

This is a free event for all ages with no registration required.

The even is co-sponsored by the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County.