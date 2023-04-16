McHenry County College to host screening of ‘The Seeds of Vandana Shiva’

“The Seeds of Vandana Shiva” tells the story of how the willful daughter of a Himalayan forest conservator became Monsanto’s worst nightmare.

The documentary will be shared at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at McHenry County College’s Luecht Conference Center in Crystal Lake.

The film tells the life story of Gandhian eco-activist Vandana Shiva, how she stood up to the corporate Goliaths of industrial agriculture, rose to prominence in the ecological food movement and is inspiring an international crusade for change, according to the news release.

Through Vandana’s evolution as an activist against the global giants of food and farming, the film also seeks to shine a light on where we are today. Industrial food accounts for up to 40% of carbon emissions, while pesticides destroy soil, water systems and biodiversity and harm human health.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film begins at 7 p.m. with a running time of 1 hour 25 minutes. The first 25 people in the door will receive a free copy of the latest Seed Savers Exchange catalogue.

This event is co-hosted by The Land Conservancy of McHenry County and MCC’s Center for Agrarian Learning.