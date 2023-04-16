Broadview Farm and Gardens first farm to receive Environmental Defenders’ Business Award

Green Drinks McHenry County, the Crystal Lake Park District and Broadview Farm and Gardens were among those honored at the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County’s annual awards dinner last month.

The dinner, held March 5 at Hickory Hall in Crystal Lake, featured author John H. Giordenengo as keynote speaker and raised money to support the organization’s paid summer interns.

During the event, the group presented five awards.

The Theta Award was presented to Green Drinks McHenry County for 14 years of monthly presentations educating the public of McHenry County and beyond on a variety of environmental topics, including solar energy, monarch butterflies and other pollinators, sustainable business practices, environmental justice and electric vehicles. Green Drinks also provides a space for those interested in the environment to network.

The Government Award was presented to the Crystal Lake Park District for hiring a full-time natural resources manager in 2022, maintaining pesticide-free parks and renovating the nature center to expand environmental education courses for all ages.

It also has participated in the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge for several years in a row and partnered with the Environmental Defenders to manage Sterne’s Fen.

The Business Award was given to a local farm for the first time ever. Broadview Farm and Gardens in Marengo was recognized for spending two years restoring its land with rotational grazing, seeding and planting to improve McHenry County’s soil health, selling fresh fruits and vegetables to local businesses, and its community involvement and activism in sustainable food production within the county.

The Environmental Defenders’ Waste Reduction Action Team was given the Volunteers of the Year Award for growing the Waste Reduction Action Team and expanding the reach of the organization through two Sustainability Summits in 2022.

The summits allowed the Environmental Defenders to work with businesses, schools and officials to establish countywide waste reduction goals. The team also hosted the first waste reduction intern and supported her on multiple projects including a food asset map.

Sarah Lanza was given the Young Defender Award for consistently volunteering for restoration workdays at Sterne’s Fen and Wingate Prairie, being an active member of the Water and Natural Resources Protection Action Team and volunteering to table at the Green Living Expo and for serving as president of the Prairie Ridge High School Environmental Club.