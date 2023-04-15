Raue Center to roll out 5th annual 6X6 Project

The Raue Center for the Arts will host its fifth annual 6x6 Project Art Auction and Exhibition from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the theater, 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.

Blank canvases are now available, and anyone can be an artist.

Canvases may be purchased for a $5 donation at either the Raue Center’s downtown Crystal Lake box office or one of its partner locations: Out of the Box in Crystal Lake, Creative Arts Inc. Art Studio in Crystal Lake, Piano Trends and Reprographics in Crystal Lake, Brush Studio in Cary and Material Things in Woodstock.

The deadline to return the completed artwork is May 6. All artwork submitted to the 6x6 Project will be available for viewing online and can be bid upon in an online auction starting June 5.

For more information on how to participate, go to rauecenter.org/6x6-project.