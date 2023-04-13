McHenry County College to host 3rd annual 24-Hour Play Competition

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College will host its annual 24-Hour Play Competition beginning at 6 p.m. April 21.

The competition challenges groups of two to seven people to write, rehearse, and perform a play within 24 hours. Groups will arrive on April 21 and work through April 22 until performances begin at 6 p.m. that evening.

A cash prize will be awarded to the winning play and food and beverages will be provided throughout the competition, which is open to the public. There is a $25 entry fee per group.

Groups can sign up at bit.ly/MCC24HourPlay until Saturday. For more information, contact Jay Geller at jgeller@mchenry.edu or 815-455-8746.