Pavin: Seasonal eating can ease transition from winter into spring

Do you have the fever yet? And I don’t mean the one that comes with the cold and flu. This one comes with the itch to get outside, wear a T-shirt when it’s 50 degrees, and uncover the lawn furniture. It’s called spring fever!

Spring fever is a physical condition that comes with the mounting physical heat in your body as we move into the warmer season. The cozy flannel sheets that keep us sleeping like bears in March now have us restless and hot. But don’t sweat it! We can ease the transition from winter into spring with a few dietary changes.

Seasonal eating has been done for centuries. It’s when you consume in-season fruits and vegetables for your specific region while paying attention to the predominant elements of the season, i.e., earth, air, fire, water, and ether. We feel healthier and more balanced as we synchronize our bodies with nature’s elements and natural foods.

During the cold winter, our body is in hibernation mode when it stores fat for warmth – this is one of our human survival mechanisms. So during winter, our diet consists of warmer, heavier foods for protection. However, as we move into the warmer months, the body can build up unwanted heat if we continue eating hot chili, hearty stews, and one-pot meals. Naturally, balancing our diet with lighter, cooler foods makes sense.

As the days get longer and brighter, your body sheds the winter insulation or fat. Think of it like the sun melting a snowman. Similarly, the increased sun and warmth dissolve the stagnation, releasing the fat into the bloodstream, making thicker blood.

As the body warms up, the liver works harder to filter the blood. Clinically, the symptoms include malaise, stiff muscles, mucus and hay fever. These symptoms signify the body’s transition and make it an ideal time for lighter meals and naturally cleansing foods.

The body has a natural way of eliminating impurities, excess mucus, and toxins. The key to health is how we keep them in balance. If impurities become excessive, they can accumulate, affecting the organ systems. Seasonal eating can prevent this accumulation.

3 ways to optimize your energy for spring are:

1. Increase Hydration.

Hydration is vital during this time as the body removes the winter build-up.

An enticing way to drink more is to infuse water with seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs. For example, slice cucumber and strawberries, add purified water and store in a mason jar in the fridge overnight.

My favorite is fresh basil, organic lemon juice, and a squirt of local honey. Shake up the jar, tighten it, and consume within a day or two.

Plan to make a few of these every few days, and you will stay on track with hydrating, nourishing and flushing the organ systems.

Cucumber and berry infused water and green smoothie.

Increasing freshly squeezed citrus and green juice will aid digestion and fortify the blood with vitamins, minerals, and live enzymes. Consume only 6 to 8 ounces of juice per serving and limit to one or two servings daily.

A common mistake can be consuming too much fresh juice, which is high in natural sugar and can adversely alter blood sugar levels. Moderation is essential, even with fruits and vegetables.

2. Eat Lighter and Greener.

A great way to move out of the heaviness of winter is to eat lighter food.

The spring diet should incorporate lightly cooked vegetable and rice combinations, leafy green salads, and more delicate proteins such as tofu, poultry, and fish. Asparagus, along with celery and cabbage, are essential to the spring menu and are effective diuretics that help shed excess water weight and puffiness. In addition, increase your intake of other delicious spring vegetables such as broccoli, peas, cauliflower, spinach, kale, and kohlrabi.

While enduring the cooler weather in early spring, it helps to consume warm meals for lunch and dinner. During this transition, eliminate heavy meat proteins such as beef and pork.

Lighter vegetarian one-pot meals can replace stews and meat dishes. Try vegetable chilis and lentil soup which are suitable for this period. They have higher protein and grounding energy during April’s windy, turbulent storms.

Eat a simple breakfast, such as a green smoothie, a combination of organic spinach, half of avodado and vanilla yogurt with a detoxifying tea. My favorite cleansing tea is fresh lemon, finely chopped ginger root, and local honey.

These regimens can help cleanse and rejuvenate the liver as the body expels the winter residue. In addition, a more spartan diet relieves the organs from a load of heavy digestion.

Finally, an effective way to let go of winter weight and sluggishness is by blending fresh herbs and vegetables into spring soups or boiling them into vegetable broths.

3. Use Therapeutic Spices.

Spring is also an excellent time to incorporate the pungent taste of ginger. Warming mustard and tarragon also stoke your digestive fire and boost your metabolism. Bitter spices such as turmeric cleanse the liver and encourage healthy elimination. Turmeric re-invigorates the blood, restores circulation, cleanses the liver, and re-ignites the metabolism.

Start incorporating curry recipes into your spring menu. You receive all the benefits of turmeric plus other therapeutic spices in the blend. (See recipe for homemade curry powder below.)

Take a quick look in your yard; dandelion leaves and flowers poke out from the soil. While a weed to some, dandelion is medicine to many others. This plant is the perfect spring remedy for spring allergies. Dandelion’s bitterness clears the liver and calms pesky spring allergies.

Spring into the Easter holiday weekend with these simple, healthful recipes:

Pasta Primavera

Pasta primavera is pasta and spring vegetables. Primavera means ’springtime‘ in Italian. It’s an excellent “in-between season dish” because it’s served warm for those cool spring evenings. Still, it’s light because it’s filled with vegetables rather than meat, and dressed delicately with olive oil, cheese and ground fresh salt and pepper.

Ingredients:

10 oz. of Farfalle (bow-tie) pasta (Trader Joe’s has a good one)

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/2 white onion sliced

3 medium Cal-organic rainbow carrots cut into match sticks

1/2 of medium red pepper sliced

1/2 of medium yellow pepper sliced

2 cups of 2″ cut asparagus

2 cups of broccoli florets pre-steam

1 medium zucchini sliced

1 medium yellow squash sliced

5-6 large white mushrooms sliced

4-5 Campari tomatoes quartered

3 garlic cloves chopped

1 cup of fresh basil chopped

1-2 cup of freshly grated Parmesan-Reggiano

2-3 teaspoons of dry Italian seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Method:

Cook pasta until tender.

Sauté all vegetables in a large deep skillet. Begin with heating oil on medium-high heat. Add garlic, onion, and carrots. After 2 minutes, add peppers, squash, zucchini, mushrooms, then tomatoes and broccoli last. Toss vegetables and add salt and pepper and dried Italian seasoning. Turn down the heat after 5 minutes and simmer for an additional two or until vegetables have softened.

Pour veggies over cooked pasta and toss with Parmigiano-Reggiano and fresh chopped basil. Add extra olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.

Pasta Primavera (Spring Pasta) (JoAnne Pavin)

Parmesan Prosciutto Asparagus

Ingredients:

1 lb thick asparagus spears

1 tbsp olive oil (try The Olive Taps Spicy Garlic Parmesan infused olive oil.

1/8 tsp salt (prosciutto is salty so you may eliminate if needed)

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 lb thinly sliced prosciutto

2 finely chopped garlic cloves

1-2 oz Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Choose a medium to thick spear of asparagus; thin are hard to wrap. Trim an inch off the end of the spears.

Place the asparagus spears on parchment paper on a sheet pan, and drizzle with olive oil. Try Spicy Garlic Parmesan-infused olive oil from The Olive Tap.

Salt and pepper. Toss well to coat.

On a cutting board, cut prosciutto slices in half.

Roll each asparagus spear with the prosciutto covering the middle portion of the spear. Then arrange in a single layer on the sheet pan. Shave Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese over the top. Sprinkle chopped garlic clove over the center of spears.

Bake for about 10 minutes or until the prosciutto presents a crispy appearance. There will be a sizzling of fat and oil from the meat. The asparagus should be somewhat firm, but tender. It should wiggle slightly when picked up, or taste to determine the level of firmness.

Grate more Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!

Parmesan Prosciutto Asparagus (JoAnne Pavin)

Home Ground Curry Powder

5 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 large bay leaf

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp black mustard seeds

1.5 piece of cinnamon stick

5 cloves

2 tsp turmeric powder (to be added after the other ingredients are blended)

Grind all ingredients in a food processor or coffee grinder and empty them into a Mason jar. Then add the turmeric powder and shake well. Keep tightly sealed in dark, cool space. Add to recipes as directed.

Home-ground curry powder. (JoAnne Pavin)

Integrative Wellness expert JoAnne Pavin has over two decades of experience in stress management, holistic health, nutrition and alternative medicine. She is a speaker, certified Functional Health and Mindset Coach and author of a quarterly publication, The Meal. For more information, go to www.themeal.net.