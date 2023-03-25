Mercyhealth to hold job fairs ahead of Crystal Lake hospital opening

With the planned July 24 opening of the new Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic in Crystal Lake, the health care system is looking to hire a number of individuals for a variety of health care-related positions.

The new facility is expected to employ about 150 people in a variety of roles, including registered nurses in the emergency department, oncology department, intensive care unit and medical-surgical unit, according to a news release. Other positions available include respiratory therapist, radiology technician and laboratory technician.

Before the hospital opening, paid travel and mileage for training will be offered. Other benefits include sign-on bonuses, tuition assistance, a registered nurse student debt repayment program and paid time off.

A variety of shifts are available, offering competitive wages and benefits.

Once complete, the Crystal Lake hospital and clinic will feature 13 private inpatient and intensive care suites, four operating rooms and an emergency department.

The following job fairs are scheduled for those who are interested in learning more about opportunities for a career at Mercyhealth. On-site interviews will be available.

Job fairs will be held on set Wednesdays at the Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake’s Convention Center, 800 S. Route 31, Crystal Lake. The times include 3 to 7 p.m. April 12, 8 a.m. to noon April 26, 3 to 7 p.m. May 10, 8 a.m. to noon May 24, 3 to 7 p.m. June 14, 8 a.m. to noon June 28, 3 to 7 p.m. July 12 and 8 a.m. to noon July 19.

For information and to apply online, go to mh.team, email careers@mhemail.org, text 833-200-6557 or call 815-943-3990.