Dog, rabbit among several pets killed in Harvard house fire

A house in Harvard was “completely lost” due to a fire Wednesday night, injuring no humans but killing several pets, officials said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the fire about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of West Thompson Street after a bystander walked down to the fire station and alerted officials, Deputy Chief Don Carlson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it’s thought to be an accident caused by an equipment malfunction in the house, Carlson said.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, Carlson said. One dog was resuscitated and taken to the vet, but another dog, along with a rabbit, a guinea pig and several birds died.

Firefighters were on the scene until about midnight “chasing around” the fire, Carlson said. The house was an old one, which resulted in firefighters having to pull ceilings, and get through layers of plaster and dry wood.

Fire departments from Woodstock, Marengo, Hebron and Capron, as well as Walworth, Sharon and Delavan in Wisconsin assisted, Carlson said.

The Harvard Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also assisted, Carlson said. The Salvation Army and Red Cross are helping the family as well.