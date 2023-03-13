Lakewood to hold special meeting after spate of residential burglaries

With three burglaries in the past six weeks, the village of Lakewood will hold a community meeting to provide more information on how the police department will go about handling the issue.

Since Jan. 30, Lakewood has seen three residential burglaries, two of which took place on the same day in early March, according to two posts on the village website.

Police received a call on Saturday from a resident in the 9500 block of Nicklaus Lane after a family returned home from a long vacation to find their home had been burglarized, according to the March 12 post.

It was determined the burglary took place on March 6, the same day as another break-in along Longmoor Drive in the village. The third took place a few weeks ago on Turnberry Trail, according to the posts.

Before the recent burglaries, Lakewood had seen just one burglary dating back to 2018, according to the March 12 post.

As a result of the break-ins, officials are holding a special community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Cross Point Church, 8505 Redtail Drive. The meeting comes ahead of a budget workshop and a Village Board meeting, which are scheduled to follow the meeting on the burglaries.

Village officials declined to comment on the meeting and recommended people attend for more information.

The village pointed in its posts to the South American Theft Crew, which was the subject of a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement meeting attended last week by agencies throughout the Chicago area, as potentially behind the burglaries.

The South American Theft Crew is connected to break-ins throughout Kane and Lake counties, according to the village’s post. The group has been known to target high-end residences that run up against wooded areas or golf courses.

All three roads run near golf courses, with Nicklaus near RedTail Golf Club and Longmoor and Turnberry near Turnberry Golf Club.

Along with attending Tuesday’s meeting, police asked residents in the areas burglarized to provide any security camera footage that may help, according to one of the posts. As of Sunday, police had “little information,” with neither an offender or vehicle description.

To prevent future burglaries, police ask residents to keep their homes well lit in both the front and back of their homes and make sure security measures are operating correctly. Residents can also place their homes on a house watch list through the Lakewood website when going on vacation.

“The Lakewood [Police Department] continues saturated patrol of those areas and potentially anticipated areas,” according to the March 12 post. “We are aggressively seeking material resources to combat this problem.”