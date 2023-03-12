JoAnne Pavin: 6 reasons to grow your own food

Spring is right around the corner, meaning you can bring the seed-to-table trend to your backyard. Whether you are a first-time grower or Master Gardener, gardening affirms that the love and nourishment of something results in fruitful outcomes.

This spring, explore the planting season and the extraordinary intelligence that a tiny seed encases. Seeds hold memories of millennia. They always remember what they are supposed to do. The little seed has immense potential and flourishes into life-giving plants that provide vital energy for our survival. And to participate in putting something as small as a pinhead into the soil, only to enjoy it weeks later as part of your meal, is truly rewarding.

If you are new to gardening, here are six reasons to start now. Then, in six months, you can celebrate the harvest with friends and family at your own seed-to-table meal.

1. It’s empowering.

Planting seeds and watching them develop under your care and nourishment provides a sense of pride and greater respect for your food.

2. It’s safer and healthier.

You can eliminate pesticides, reducing ingestion of unhealthy chemicals from commercially grown produce. Eating what’s in season and directly from your garden follows nature’s rhythms and is optimal for your health. In addition, planting and tending to a garden is good exercise and stress relief.

3. It’s economical.

The yield of produce from one package of seeds far outweighs buying the same amount in the market. For example, one package of organic Mesclun lettuce seeds at $2.99 a packet planted in a 4-by-4-foot garden box will provide you with more than $500 worth of lettuce in a spring harvest, more if you grow another round in the fall from the same packet. So one packet of seeds goes a long way.

An 8-by-8-foot raised garden bed with organic carrots, pepper and spinach. (JoAnne Pavin)

4. It’s eco-friendly.

You will eliminate travel to get your produce, which cuts down on transportation you would use to go to the market. You also cut out consuming produce that travels multiple miles by air and vehicle to get to your table. Eating local is better for the environment. Sharing the excess with neighbors and friends encourages them to start a garden.

5. It tastes better.

Produce tastes better grown in your garden, with a higher nutrient value. There is nothing like a homegrown tomato! I bet everyone would agree that a local garden’s “real” tomato taste and smell is better than those in our supermarket. In addition, you remove any ripening agents that may be sprayed on produce to enhance their appearance. Finally, the soil you use to start your seeds or plants will have a higher nutrient value because of the special attention and care in preparing it with organic composts and fertilizers. The health of the soil gets passed to the fruits and vegetables.

6. It’s healing.

It grounds our energy. It puts us back physically, mentally and energetically in touch with the earth. Our digital consumption and electronic use need a break. Walking barefoot in the grass and putting our hands in the soil, or earthing, as it has been called, diffuses electromagnetic energy from our devices and neutralizes adverse effects. The practice of Earthing syncs the body to the natural rhythms of the earth. Check out Earthing.com for more benefits.

One 8-by-8-foot bed can produce over $500 worth of produce over a six-month growing period. (JoAnne Pavin)

There are certainly more than six reasons to start a garden. Once you begin, the rewards multiply.

I began planting vegetables in terra cotta pots over two decades ago on my townhome deck. Over the years, I have graduated to multiple raised beds and various herb gardens alongside our house that yield an abundance of crops. My best advice is: it’s not hard, don’t be afraid, and don’t overthink it. Start small, just do it, and remember progress, not perfection.

I grew up watching my grandpa and parents’ garden, bought a few gardening books, and the rest was trial and error. I’ve done both plants from seeds and purchased flats of young plants. Starting from seeds is exciting, but plant them early because they will end up smaller than the plants that get the head start in the greenhouses.

So, ditch the DoorDash this summer. There’s nothing more satisfying than going to your backyard garden to get lunch.

Local resources to help you get started include local nurseries, community colleges, and garden clubs. One of my favorites online is gardenary.com, or visit themeal.net for free resources, seasonal eating and farm-to-table meal events.

———

Integrative Wellness expert JoAnne Pavin has over two decades of experience in stress management, holistic health, nutrition and alternative medicine. She is a speaker, certified Functional Health and Mindset Coach and author of a quarterly publication, The Meal. For more information go to www.themeal.net.