Registration now open for 11th annual Fox River Summit

Registration is now open for the 11th annual Fox River Summit, which will be held from 8:10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 16 at Veterans Terrace in Burlington, Wisconsin.

The Fox River Summit is an annual gathering of organizations, municipalities, citizens and stakeholders from across the Fox River Watershed in Wisconsin and Illinois.

This full-day event will examine watershed management issues and challenges in both the Illinois and Wisconsin portions of the river basin and is an opportunity to celebrate success stories from communities along the Fox River.

A key goal will be to continue the dialogue between stakeholders in Illinois and Wisconsin on many topics including recreation, economics, fisheries and other wildlife, soil health, water quality, stewardship and other ongoing activities to improve this shared resource, according to a news release.

A remote viewing livestream option is also available for those who cannot attend in person.

Registration is open at southeastfoxriver.org and costs $75. The registration price for in-person or virtual attendance is the same. The registration fee covers a breakfast bar and lunch buffet for in-person attendees.

Reduced student rates are available by contacting Tom Slawski at tslawski@sewrpc.org.