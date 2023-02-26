Composting pilot program begins in McHenry County

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County’s Waste Reduction Action Team is partnering with WasteNot and EcoProducts in a pilot composting program that will offer a 30% discount on composting services.

Sign up for the pilot commercial program by filling out a form online at bit.ly/WasteNotPilot before March 3. Once enough businesses have signed up for the program, the team will provide training materials, signage and a rollaway compost bin from WasteNot.

Restaurants that sign up for the pilot program by March 3 also will be included in the Environmental Defenders’ “Race to Less Waste” promotion, which begins on Earth Day, April 22.

During this promotion, the Waste Reduction Action Team will encourage Defenders members and McHenry County residents to frequent the participating restaurants through email blasts, social media posts and news releases. Guests will be encouraged to scan a QR code unique to each participating business to be entered into a raffle for a gift certificate to the participating business of their choice. Additional prizes will be given to the first few contestants to visit all of the participating businesses.

For information, email wastereductioncl@gmail.com. To contact the WasteNot commercial support team directly, email partners@wastenotcompost.com.