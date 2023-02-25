McHenry County Conservation District to host Festival of the Sugar Maples

The McHenry County Conservation District’s Festival of the Sugar Maples will kick off starting March 4.

Since 1979, MCCD has educated thousands of visitors and school groups about the process of turning the sap from maple trees into maple syrup.

Visitors can pick up a spile and tap their own tree. Pure maple syrup, maple leaf-shaped cookie cutters and maple-flavored candies, syrup straws, cream spread and cookies will be available to buy.

Tours runs every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at Coral Woods Conservation Area, 7400 Somerset Drive in Marengo. They last about one hour and involve a half-mile hike through the woods.

All ages are welcome, but no pets are allowed. Attendees should dress for the weather.

The Festival of the Sugar Maples is a free event, but registration is required at MCCD.me/FSM.