American Community Bank & Trust hires two new senior vice presidents

American Community Bank & Trust has announced the addition of Jeff Armstrong as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking. (Provided by American Community Bank & Trust)

Armstrong brings 30 years of commercial banking expertise to the Chicago commercial lending team, according to a news release. He assists businesses and entrepreneurs with all aspects of their banking needs with a goal of providing creative lending solutions.

He is serving in his second year on the Komen Leadership Council, Chicago’s local board supporting the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, according to the release. He lives in Libertyville with his wife and three children.

American Community Bank & Trust has announced the addition of Jen Wagner as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking. (Provided by American Community Bank & Trust)

Wagner has been in banking for 20 years, building commercial relationships with an expertise in the manufacturing, construction, medical and professional service industries, according to the release.

She specializes in value-added lending and treasury management solutions for mid-sized businesses. A native of McHenry County, Wagner lives in Elgin with her husband and three children.