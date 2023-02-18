McHenry County Youth Sports Association to award six $1K scholarships

The McHenry County Youth Sports Association is awarding up to six $1,000 scholarships to young people who played on a host team in its annual international tournament, served as volunteers for the event or participated in its home-stay program.

This is the 21st annual Justin Schroeder Memorial Scholarship, named after a young man who played in the tournament and exemplified the qualities that have become the benchmark for scholarship winners, the association said in a news release.

Applications for the MCYSA Justin Schroeder Memorial Scholarship are due April 1.

For more information, including eligibility requirements and application forms, go to MCYSAsports.org/justin-schroeder-scholarship.