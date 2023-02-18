February 18, 2023
McHenry County Youth Sports Association to award six $1K scholarships

Teams participate in the Opening Ceremony Parade at the MCYSA 2022 Summer International Baseball Tournament hosted by McHenry County Youth Sports Association at Lippold Park on July 21, 2022, in Crystal Lake.

The McHenry County Youth Sports Association is awarding up to six $1,000 scholarships to young people who played on a host team in its annual international tournament, served as volunteers for the event or participated in its home-stay program.

This is the 21st annual Justin Schroeder Memorial Scholarship, named after a young man who played in the tournament and exemplified the qualities that have become the benchmark for scholarship winners, the association said in a news release.

Applications for the MCYSA Justin Schroeder Memorial Scholarship are due April 1.

For more information, including eligibility requirements and application forms, go to MCYSAsports.org/justin-schroeder-scholarship.