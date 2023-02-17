Nominations sought for McHenry County Educator of the Year awards

The McHenry County Regional Office of Education is seeking nominations from county school districts for its annual Educator of the Year awards.

The awards, granted in partnership with the Community Foundation for McHenry County, recognize McHenry County’s top teachers, administrators and support staff.

The contest is open to all schools in Educational Service Region 44, which covers most of McHenry County. It does not include Algonquin-based Community School District 300, Barrington 220 School District or Wauconda School District 118.

Nominations can be made in nine categories: preschool teacher, elementary school teacher, middle school teacher, high school teacher, administrator, student support personnel, early career teacher, private or parochial school employee, and educational support personnel.

Teachers must have a minimum five years of experience and spend more than half their time in instruction; The early-career teacher award recognizes teachers in their second to fifth year of teaching.

The deadline to submit nomination forms and the needed documentation to the ROE is April 1. The nomination packet and form can be found on the Regional Office of Education’s website.

Nominees and winners will be honored at the Educator of the Year dinner at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at Hickory Hall, 406 W. Woodstock St. in Crystal Lake.